Activities and events planned for Wednesday:
Anderson
- Fall Harvest, noon, Isabel Harter House, 600 Main St. Music by Martha Green and Dan Daugherty. Gift card raffle and door prizes. Tickets are $20 and available by calling 765- 642-7600.
- Euchre and all-you-can-eat buffet, 5 p.m., Greek's Pizzeria, 6317 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.
Alexandria
- Small Town Community Bingo, 2 p.m., Alexandria Care Center, 1912 S. Park Ave.
Frankton
- Bingo, every Wednesday, 6-8 p.m., American Legion Post 469, 116 N. Washington Ave.
Middletown
- Euchre tournament, every Wednesday, 6 p.m., American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St.
