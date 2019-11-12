LOGO19 Go MAD.jpg

Activities and events planned for Wednesday:

Anderson

  • Fall Harvest, noon, Isabel Harter House, 600 Main St. Music by Martha Green and Dan Daugherty. Gift card raffle and door prizes. Tickets are $20 and available by calling 765- 642-7600.
  • Euchre and all-you-can-eat buffet, 5 p.m., Greek's Pizzeria, 6317 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. 

Alexandria

  • Small Town Community Bingo, 2 p.m., Alexandria Care Center, 1912 S. Park Ave.

Frankton

  • Bingo, every Wednesday, 6-8 p.m., American Legion Post 469, 116 N. Washington Ave.

Middletown

  • Euchre tournament, every Wednesday, 6 p.m., American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St.

