Activities and events scheduled for Monday:

Anderson

  • Honorary Veterans Day reception, 7:45 a.m., cafeteria; ceremony, 8:30 a.m.; Anderson High School, 4610 S. Madison Ave.

  • Press Start video and board game extravaganza, 5-6 p.m., Anderson Public Library, Blue Room, 111 E. 12th St.

Frankton

  • Veterans meal (beef or turkey manhattans), 5:30 p.m., Frankton American Legion.

Alexandria

  • Monthly fundraiser chicken-and-noodles luncheon, 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m., Church Street Commons, 204 W. Church St.

  • 641.5 Cooks: Popcorn, 5:30-6:30 p.m., Alexandria-Monroe Library, 117. E. Church St.

