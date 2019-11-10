Activities and events scheduled for Monday:
Anderson
- Honorary Veterans Day reception, 7:45 a.m., cafeteria; ceremony, 8:30 a.m.; Anderson High School, 4610 S. Madison Ave.
Press Start video and board game extravaganza, 5-6 p.m., Anderson Public Library, Blue Room, 111 E. 12th St.
Frankton
- Veterans meal (beef or turkey manhattans), 5:30 p.m., Frankton American Legion.
Alexandria
- Monthly fundraiser chicken-and-noodles luncheon, 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m., Church Street Commons, 204 W. Church St.
641.5 Cooks: Popcorn, 5:30-6:30 p.m., Alexandria-Monroe Library, 117. E. Church St.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.