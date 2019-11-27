Go MAD
Events and activities scheduled for Thursday:
Anderson
Thanksgiving Charity Run/Walk hosted by Anderson Road Runners Club and City of Anderson Parks Department; registration, 7 a.m.; race, 8-9:30 a.m., Shadyside Park Activity Center.
Third annual Thanksgiving Day household care package giveaway sponsored by Sowing Seeds Ministries, 10 a.m. (while supplies last), Geater Center, 1611 Chase St.
37th annual Gospel Highland Radio Broadcast’s annual community Thanksgiving Day dinner, 10:30 a.m.-3 p.m., Geater Center, 1611 Chase St.
Annual free community Thanksgiving offered by The Christian Center, Anderson First Church of the Nazarene and Park Place Church of God, 11 a.m.-2 p.m.; First Church of the Nazarene, 2300 Jackson St., and Park Place Church Family Center, 501 College Drive.
Pendleton
Seventh annual YMCA Gobble Wobble 5K Walk/Run, 7:30-11 a.m., Pendleton YMCA, 520 Falls Park Drive.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.