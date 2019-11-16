Activities and events scheduled for Sunday:
Anderson
- Historic Bronnenberg Home Tours, 1 p.m., Mounds State Park, 4306 Mounds Road.
- "A Streetcar Named Desire," 3 p.m., Alley Theatre at Central Christian Church, 923 Jackson St.
- Anderson University Student Composers Recital, 5 p.m., York Performance Hall, Anderson University.
Muncie
- 20 Years of Conservation Celebration hosted by Red-tail Land Conservancy, 2-4 p.m., Minnetrista, 1200 N. Minnetrista Parkway.
Pendleton
- Etch Copper Ordernments, 1-5 p.m., 119 E. State St. Hosted by the Pendleton Artists Society.
