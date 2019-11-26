Go MAD
Activities and events scheduled for Wednesday:
Anderson
Former faculty, staff and students of Roosevelt School breakfast, 8 a.m., Perkins Restaurant.
Chesterfield
Pre-Thanksgiving Bake Sale, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Keepers Resale, 121 Federal Drive. Proceeds to Muncie Animal Care.
Frankton
Bingo, every Wednesday, 6-8 p.m., American Legion Post 469, 116 N. Washington Ave.
Middletown
Euchre tournament, every Wednesday, 6 p.m., Middletown American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St.
Yorktown
Annual Thanksgiving Eve with DJ Goldie, 9 p.m.-3 a.m., Mr. Mouse, 9101 W. Smith St.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.