Activities and events scheduled for Wednesday:

Anderson

Former faculty, staff and students of Roosevelt School breakfast, 8 a.m., Perkins Restaurant.

Chesterfield

Pre-Thanksgiving Bake Sale, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Keepers Resale, 121 Federal Drive. Proceeds to Muncie Animal Care.

Frankton

Bingo, every Wednesday, 6-8 p.m., American Legion Post 469, 116 N. Washington Ave.

Middletown

Euchre tournament, every Wednesday, 6 p.m., Middletown American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St.

Yorktown

Annual Thanksgiving Eve with DJ Goldie, 9 p.m.-3 a.m., Mr. Mouse, 9101 W. Smith St.

