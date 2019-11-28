LOGO19 Go MAD.jpg

Activities and events scheduled for Friday:

Anderson

Opening day of skating at Dickmann Town Center, 10 a.m.-9 p.m., 12th and Meridian streets. No cost.

“It’s A Wonderful Life,” 7 p.m., Paramount Theatre, 1124 Meridian Plaza.

Flynnville Train in concert, 9-11 p.m., Harrah’s Hoosier Park Racing & Casino, 4500 Dan Patch Circle.

Hagerstown

Wilbur Wright Festival of Lights Christmas Walk, 3-7 p.m., 1525 N. 750E.

Middletown

Broasted fish dinners, 11 a.m.-8 p.m., Middletown American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St.

