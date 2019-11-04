LOGO19 Go MAD.jpg

Go MAD

Events and activities scheduled for Tuesday:

Anderson

13th annual Operation Halloween Candy Buy Back!, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., office of Dr. Gregg Horstmeyer, 2038 Broadway.

Members of the Anderson, Highland and Madison Heights classes of ‘59 luncheon, noon, Anderson Grill on Scatterfield.

Yoga At A Town, 5:30-6:30 p.m., 1206 Meridian St.

The Only Bad Story is the One You Don’t Write: Writing Workshop, 5:30-6:30 p.m., Anderson Public Library, 111 E. 12th St.

Middletown

2019 Christmas Parade meeting, 6-7 p.m., Middletown Civic Center, 529 Locust St.

