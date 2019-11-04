Go MAD
Events and activities scheduled for Tuesday:
Anderson
13th annual Operation Halloween Candy Buy Back!, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., office of Dr. Gregg Horstmeyer, 2038 Broadway.
Members of the Anderson, Highland and Madison Heights classes of ‘59 luncheon, noon, Anderson Grill on Scatterfield.
Yoga At A Town, 5:30-6:30 p.m., 1206 Meridian St.
The Only Bad Story is the One You Don’t Write: Writing Workshop, 5:30-6:30 p.m., Anderson Public Library, 111 E. 12th St.
Middletown
2019 Christmas Parade meeting, 6-7 p.m., Middletown Civic Center, 529 Locust St.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.