Activities and events scheduled for Saturday:

Anderson

  • Children's Magical Christmas, 9 a.m., Paramount Theatre Centre Ballroom, 1124 Meridian Plaza. Hosted by Anderson Noon Exchange Club.
  • Bird Walk, 9-11 a.m.; meet at Visitors Center, Mounds State Park, 4306 Mounds Road.
  • Next Step Dance Recital, 1 p.m., Paramount Theatre, 1124 Meridian Plaza.
  • Chocolate Saturday, 1-5 p.m., Good’s Candy, 1423 W. 53rd St.
  • Festival of Trees opens to public, Nov. 30-Dec. 7. Trees are on display noon to 6 p.m. (noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 1; closed Monday). Special events in ballroom: Gruenewald Style Show, 11:30 a.m., Dec. 3; and Exchange Club Mini Christmas Trees & Wreaths Auction, 11 a.m., Dec. 5.
  • Lapel Community Band's Christmas Concert, 6:30-8 p.m., Anderson First United Methodist Church, 1215 Jackson St.
  • “Elf,” movie, 7 p.m., Paramount Theatre, 1124 Meridian Plaza.

Hagerstown

  • Wilbur Wright Festival of Lights Christmas Walk, 3-7 p.m., 1525 N. 750E.

