Go MAD
Activities and events scheduled for Saturday:
Anderson
Holiday Craft and Art Bazaar, 8 a.m.-2 p.m., fellowship hall of Park Place Church of God, 501 College Drive.
Holiday Extravaganza Mart by the Anderson Firefighters Auxiliary, 9 a.m.-2 p.m.; FOFF Lodge, 105 ½ W. 53rd St.
25th anniversary open house, noon; ice cream social, 1 p.m.; New Horizons United Methodist Church, 611 E. 53rd St.
Family Fun Day: Thanksgiving Craft, 1-4 p.m., Anderson Museum of Art, 32 W. 10th St.
”And the World Goes ‘Round: The Songs of Kander and Ebb,” 2:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., Byrum Hall, Anderson University.
Seniors Dance, 6 to 9 p.m. every Saturday, American Legion Post 127, 4118 Columbus Ave.
Hymns & Hits Night w/ Doug Anderson & Woody Wright, 6-8:30 p.m., Main Street Church of God, 4211 Main St.
Festival of Trees Gala, 6:30 p.m., Paramount Theatre Centre & Ballroom, 1124 Meridian Plaza.
Lamon Brewster & 4 Champs Promotions the Midwest Boxing Showcase, 7 p.m., Harrah’s Hoosier Park Racing and Casino, 4500 Dan Patch Circle.
Alexandria
“Jingle Bells Jury,” 6:30 p.m., Commons Theatre, 204 W. Church St.
Chesterfield
The Educator Cooperative’s Holiday Market, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Millcreek Civic Center, 17 Veterans Blvd.
Lapel
Ham-and-bean dinner, 5-7 p.m., Lapel American Legion, 1600 N. Main St.
Summitville
Summitville Fire Department Christmas Craft & Vendor Bazaar, 9 a.m.-2 p.m.; lunch, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., 813 E. Mill St.
