Activities and events scheduled for Tuesday:
Anderson
Anderson High School Class of 1956 monthly luncheon, noon, Ruby Tuesday Restaurant.
Donate While You Dine at Culver’s, 5-8 p.m., Culver’s, 6386 S. Scatterfield Road. Fundraiser for Indiana Christian Academy.
Disabled American Veterans meeting, 5:30 p.m., Anderson Public Library, 111 E. 12th St.
Yoga at A Town Center, 5:30 p.m., A Town Center, 1206 Meridian St.
Anderson University Concert Band, 7:30 p.m., York Performance Hall, Anderson University.
