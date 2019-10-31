Go MAD
Activities and events planned for Friday:
Anderson
• Church Women United meeting, 9:30 a.m., Friendship Missionary Baptist Church, 1540 W. 16th St.
• Senior Bingo Bash, 2:30 p.m., Keystone Woods Assisted Living, 2335 N. Madison Ave.
• Holiday Gift Fair, 4-8 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 230 W. Ninth St.
• Chicken dinner, 5-7 p.m., Madison County Shrine Club, 2419 White St.
• First Friday, 5-8 p.m., A Town Center, Anderson Museum of Art, Union Building lobby and other venues. Presented by the Anderson Art Alliance.
• “Jekyll & Hyde,” 7:30 p.m., Mainstage Theatre, 124 W. Ninth St.
Middletown
• Frog leg dinners and broasted fish dinners, 11 a.m.-8 p.m., (until sold out), Middletown American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St.
