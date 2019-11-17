LOGO19 Go MAD.jpg

Activities and events scheduled for Monday:

Alexandria

  • Paint Like Bob Ross, 5:30-6:30 p.m., Alexandria-Monroe Public Library, Kellum Room, 117 E. Church St.

Anderson

  • Madison County Roundtable, 7 p.m., Madison County Historical Society, 15 W. 11th St.
  • Poetry Under the Dome, 7-9 p.m., Anderson Museum of Art, 32 W. 10th St.
  • Teen DIY: Holiday String Art, 5:30-6:30 p.m., Anderson Public Library, Cardinal Room, 111 E. 12th St.

Lapel

  • Lapel Teen Gaming Club, 3:15-4:45 p.m., Lapel Branch Library, 610 Main St.

