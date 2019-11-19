Go MAD
Activities and events planned for Wednesday:
Anderson
Women’s League monthly meeting, 10 a.m., Anderson Museum of Art, 32 W. 10th St.
Madison County Local Food Network hosted by the Westside Concerned Citizens Coalition, 4 p.m., Delaware Room, Anderson Public Library, 111 E. 12th S.
Dine and Donate fundraiser for Operation Love Ministries, 4-7 p.m., Papa Murphy’s Take and Bake Pizza, 4722 S. Scatterfield Road.
Frankton
Vegetable soup/hot ham and cheese dinner, 5:30 p.m.; bingo, 6-8 p.m., Frankton American Legion.
Pendleton
Senior euchre (60 and over), 1 p.m., every third Wednesday, Pendleton Community Library, 595 Water St.
