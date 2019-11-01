Go MAD
Activities and events planned for Saturday:
SATURDAY
Anderson
• S’mores & Cider with Jennifer (hosted by Jennifer Christie for Congress), 10 a.m.-noon, Mounds State Park, 4306 Mounds Road.
• “Circle of Love” Gospel Highlight Thanksgiving dinner fundraiser, (vendors, silent auction, raffles, door prizes, 50/50 and more), 11 a.m.-4 p.m., UAW Local 1963, 2840 S. Madison Ave.
• Historic Bronnenberg Home Tours, 1 p.m., Mounds State Park, 4306 Mounds Road.
• Indiana Folk Art, 2-3 p.m., Anderson Public Library, 111 E. 12th St.
• Annual Church Bazaar (including bake sale and craft sale), and Chicken-and-Noodle dinner, 4-7 p.m., Grile Building, Whetstone Christian Church, 5940 Madison Ave.
• Anderson Symphony Orchestra concert, “Rachmaninoff Symphony No. 2,” 7:30 p.m., Paramount Theatre, 1124 Meridian Plaza. Guest artist: Leonid Sirotkin, English horn.
• “Jekyll & Hyde,” 7:30 p.m., Mainstage Theatre, 124 W. Ninth St.
Chesterfield
• Fall Bazaar & Indoor Vendors Market, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.; lunch served, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.; chicken and noodle dinner, 4-7 p.m.; fellowship hall, Chesterfield Christian Church, 207 E. Plum St.
Elwood
• St. Joseph Holiday Bazaar, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., St. Joseph Church, 1306 South A St.
Frankton
• Chili Cookoff, 12:30 p.m. to ?, Frankton American Legion.
Middletown
• Inaugural Mark Flowers Memorial Pool Tournament; registration, 2:30 p.m; games begin, 3 p.m.; silent auction, chili, American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St.
Pendleton
• All-you-can-eat breakfast (must be 18 or older to attend), 7:30-10:30 a.m., AMVETS Post 26, 939 S. Broadway. Hosted by the Sons of AMVETS.
• Heroes and Sidekicks, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Falls Park, 299 Falls Drive. Bring your kids to have their picture taken with a superhero for a donation to St. Jude Children’s Hospital in memory of Eric Victor Clark.
• Historic Fall Creek, Pendleton Settlement’s annual membership meeting, 2-4 p.m., Falls Park Red Barn, located at the North entrance.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.