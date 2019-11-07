Activities and events planned for Friday:
Anderson
- The Spirit of Christmas! The Victoria Guild at St. Vincent Anderson’s Christmas Corner Bazaar, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., cafeteria dining room, St. Vincent Anderson, 2015 Jackson St.
- United Faith Housing tribute to their veterans, 11:30 a.m., Harter House, 600 Main St.
- Friends of the Library book sale, noon-4:30 p.m., third floor, Anderson Public Library, 111 E. 12th St.
- Veterans Day program, 1 p.m., Liberty Christian School elementary, 2025 Hillcrest Drive.
- Fish (cod) dinner, 5-7 p.m., Madison County Shrine Club, 2419 White St.
- Welcome Home Dinner (turkey) for veterans, active service people and their families, 6 p.m., Anderson Church of the Brethren, 711 N. Scatterfield Road.
- “Jekyll & Hyde,” 7:30 p.m., Mainstage Theatre, 124 W. Ninth St.
- Fall Into Dance, 7:30 p.m., Reardon Auditorium, Anderson University.
Middletown
- Broasted fish dinners, 11 a.m.-8 p.m., Middletown American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.