Activities and events planned for Sunday:
Anderson
• Puppy Sunday, 10:30-11:30 a.m., Waterline Church, 5550 S. Ind. 67.
• Historic Bronnenberg Home Tours, 1 p.m., Mounds State Park, 4306 Mounds Road.
• Run The Mounds (5-mile run, 5K run or 5K walk), 1-5 p.m., Mounds State Park.
• Guest artist recital, with Anne Gross, soprano; and Thomas Bandy, piano, 2:30 p.m., AU York Performance Hall.
• Chili Supper and Auction (Chili Cookoff), 4:30-7:30 p.m., Wesley Free Methodist Church, 3017 W. Eighth St.
• Mandisa’s Girls Night Live, 7 p.m.; doors open, 6 p.m.; Reardon Auditorium, 1100 E. Fifth St.
Frankton
• Chili-Cookoff, 1 p.m., Frankton American Legion.
Pendleton
• Open House, 1-4 p.m., Fall Creek Friends (Quakers), meetinghouse, 1794 W. Ind. 38.
