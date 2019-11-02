LOGO19 Go MAD.jpg

Activities and events planned for Sunday:

Anderson

• Puppy Sunday, 10:30-11:30 a.m., Waterline Church, 5550 S. Ind. 67. 

• Historic Bronnenberg Home Tours, 1 p.m., Mounds State Park, 4306 Mounds Road.

• Run The Mounds (5-mile run, 5K run or 5K walk), 1-5 p.m., Mounds State Park. 

• Guest artist recital, with Anne Gross, soprano; and Thomas Bandy, piano, 2:30 p.m., AU York Performance Hall.

• Chili Supper and Auction (Chili Cookoff), 4:30-7:30 p.m., Wesley Free Methodist Church, 3017 W. Eighth St. 

• Mandisa’s Girls Night Live, 7 p.m.; doors open, 6 p.m.; Reardon Auditorium, 1100 E. Fifth St. 

Frankton

• Chili-Cookoff, 1 p.m., Frankton American Legion.

Pendleton

• Open House, 1-4 p.m., Fall Creek Friends (Quakers), meetinghouse, 1794 W. Ind. 38.

