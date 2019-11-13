Activities and events scheduled for Thursday:
Anderson
- Monthly luncheon of the Anderson High School Class of 1947, 11:30 a.m., Perkins Restaurant, 5033 S. Scatterfield Road.
- Monthly luncheon of the Anderson High School Class of 1960, 11:30 a.m., Blaze Bar and Grill, located at Championship Lanes.
- A Thanksgiving Recipe Swap, 6-7 p.m., Anderson Public Library, 111 E. 12th St.
- Free community film screening, “The First Rainbow Coalition,” 6-7:30 p.m., Anderson Impact Center, 630 Nichol Ave.
- A Mainstage Review (the best of its 60th season), 6:30-8 p.m., Sugar Fork Crossing, 1745 E. 67th St.
- Bereavement Support Ministry meeting, 7 p.m., Bethany Christian Church, 1920 N. Rangeline Road, (enter through door across from Highland Middle School).
- "A Streetcar Named Desire," 7:30 p.m., Alley Theatre at Central Christian Church, 923 Jackson St.
- Anderson University Orchestra, 7:30 p.m., York Performance Hall, Anderson University.
Middletown
- Broasted chicken dinners, 11 a.m.-8 p.m.; Middletown American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St.
