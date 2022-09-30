Go Mad
SATURDAY
Anderson
• Anderson Farmers Market 8 a.m. to noon, Collective Roots Local Market & Cafe, 1102 Central Ave.
• RPM Car Show “Top 20” 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at RPM Transmission, 1426 W. 53rd St. Proceeds to Northern Lights Sled Dog Rescue of Indiana.
• Turned Away No Longer (TANL)’s Community Clothing Giveaway, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3205 W. 25th St.
• Christian HipHop Rap Concert 5 p.m. at Celebration Church at Arrow Heights, 1120 Arrow Ave.
• Fall-in’ for Jesus, free concert, featuring Matt Cookman and The Harshmans & Friends; followed by Glow in the Dark Disc Golf, 6 to 9 p.m. at Cross Roads United Methodist Church, 2000 N. Scatterfield Road.
• Second annual Witches Brew Photography 7 to 8:30 p.m. at Unique Visions Photography by Laura, 2018 E. 41st St.
Daleville
• Fifth annual Fall Frenzy and Parade 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Daleville Town Hall Park, 8019 S. Walnut St.
Fortville
• Green Township Harvest Festival 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Green Township Community Park, 10609 S. Ind. 13.
Muncie
• Harvest Party 5 p.m. at The Jar Ministry Center, 920 W. Main St.
• Rocky Horror picture show 7 p.m. at Cornerstone Center for the Arts, 520 E. Main St.
• “Little Women” 7 to 8:30 p.m. at Muncie Civic Theatre, 216 E. Main St.
Pendleton
• Farmers Market, 8 a.m.-noon; Falls Park Drive.
SUNDAY
Alexandria
• Alexandria Eagles Car & Bike Show 8 a.m. at Alexandria Eagles Aerie 1771, 217 E. Cleveland St. Proceeds to benefit Alternatives Inc.
Fortville
• Green Township Harvest Festival 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Green Township Community Park, 10609 S. Ind. 13.