Friday, Oct. 1
Anderson
First Friday Arts Walk, 5-8 p.m., A Town Center, Anderson Museum of Art, Union Building and other downtown and area arts venues.
Simmons Friday Night Dance, doors open, 7 p.m.; dance, 8-11 p.m.; Rangeline Community Center, 1405 N. Rangeline Road.
The Music of Boston and Journey with Boston Singer Tommy DeCarlo, and American Idol’s Rudy Cardenas, 7:30 p.m.; Paramount Theatre, 1124 Meridian Plaza.
Musical Theatre students perform The Music of Georgia Stitt, 7:30 p.m.; streamed from Reardon Auditorium.
Chesterfield
Ribeye steak dinner, 5:30 p.m.; American Legion Post 408, 5100 Mounds Road.
Middletown
Broasted fish dinners, 11 a.m.-8 p.m.; American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St.
Pendleton
Pendleton Artists Society First Friday, 6-8 p.m., Gallery 119, 119 W. State St.
