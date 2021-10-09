SUNDAY
Anderson
General auditions for Alley Theatre 2021-2022 season, 2-5 p.m., alley door entrance at Central Christian Church, 923 Jackson St.
Community Cafe Grill, 4:30 p.m.; First United Methodist Church, 12th and Jackson streets.
