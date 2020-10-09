LOGO19 Go MAD.jpg

Events and activities scheduled for Saturday:

Anderson

  • City Market, 8 a.m.-noon, Park Place Community Center, 802 E. Fifth St.
  • Chesterfield American Legion Post 408 membership drive, 8 a.m.-noon, Park Place Community Center, 802 E. Fifth St.
  • Alibi’s “Sam’s Char-Cart BBQ’s” Chicken for Charity, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Ed Martin (old Toyota lot), 5600 S. Scatterfield Road. Fundraiser for the Animal Protection League.
  • Chicken Fry, 5-7:30 p.m., Columbian Hall, Knights of Columbus, 1225 Main St.

Chesterfield

  • Drive-thru chicken-and-noodles dinner, 3-6 p.m., Chesterfield Christian Church, 207 E. Plum St.

Daleville

  • Annual pork chop dinner drive-thru style, 4-8 p.m., Daleville-Salem Township Fire Protection Territory.

Lapel

  • Drive-thru fish fry, 4-7 p.m., Lapel Lions Club, 329 S. Main St.

Pendleton

  • Farmers Market, 8 a.m.-noon, Falls Park.

Tags

Recommended for you