Events and activities scheduled for Saturday:
Anderson
- City Market, 8 a.m.-noon, Park Place Community Center, 802 E. Fifth St.
- Chesterfield American Legion Post 408 membership drive, 8 a.m.-noon, Park Place Community Center, 802 E. Fifth St.
- Alibi’s “Sam’s Char-Cart BBQ’s” Chicken for Charity, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Ed Martin (old Toyota lot), 5600 S. Scatterfield Road. Fundraiser for the Animal Protection League.
- Chicken Fry, 5-7:30 p.m., Columbian Hall, Knights of Columbus, 1225 Main St.
Chesterfield
- Drive-thru chicken-and-noodles dinner, 3-6 p.m., Chesterfield Christian Church, 207 E. Plum St.
Daleville
- Annual pork chop dinner drive-thru style, 4-8 p.m., Daleville-Salem Township Fire Protection Territory.
Lapel
- Drive-thru fish fry, 4-7 p.m., Lapel Lions Club, 329 S. Main St.
Pendleton
- Farmers Market, 8 a.m.-noon, Falls Park.
