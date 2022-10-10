Go Mad
Monday, Oct. 10
Anderson
Walkers, 8 a.m. to noon; chair yoga, 2 p.m. at Rangeline Community Center, 1405 N. Rangeline Road.
Liberty Christian School Pumpkin Patch, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., at the elementary, 2025 Hillcrest Drive.
Indy Screampark, 7 to 10:30 p.m., 5211 S. New Columbus Road.
Tuesday, Oct. 11,
Anderson
Walkers, 8 a.m. to noon; country line dancing, 3 p.m.; cardio-drumming, 5 p.m., at Rangeline Community Center, 1405 N. Rangeline Road.
Liberty Christian School Pumpkin Patch, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., at the elementary, 2025 Hillcrest Drive.
Indy Screampark, 7 to 10:30 p.m., 5211 S. New Columbus Road.
Chesterfield
Euchre games, 3:30 p.m.; homemade pizza specials, 5 to 8 p.m.American Legion Post 408, 5100 Mounds Road.
Indianapolis
Sensory Sensitivity Night, 4 to 7 p.m., The Children’s Museum of Indianapolis, 3000 N. Meridian St.