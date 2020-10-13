Anderson
Kettle Top Bingo, 7 p.m., Kettle Top Brewhouse, 1213 Meridian St.
Yoga at the Park, 5:30 p.m., Dickmann Town Center.
Chesterfield
Shuffle board tournament, 6 p.m., American Legion Post 408, 5100 Mounds Road.
Daleville
Fall Fun on the Farm, 10 a.m., Landess Farm, 6000 W. 700S.
Indianapolis
ZooBoo, 2 p.m., Indianapolis Zoo, 1200 W. Washington St.
Middletown
Lisa Frank & the Trapper Keepers, 6 p.m., Belgian Horse Winery, 7200 W. 625N.
