Alexandria

“Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone,” 7 p.m., The Alex Theatre.

Anderson

Kettle Top Karaoke Night, 9 p.m., Kettle Top Brewhouse, 1213 Meridian St.

Framing the Red, 8 p.m., The Flyover, 1808 Applewood Center Drive.

Tat Days 2020, 8:30 a.m., Tatting Corner, 4 East Main St.

Run the Mounds Preview Runs, 5:30 p.m., Mounds State Park

Indianapolis

ZooBoo, 2 p.m., Indianapolis Zoo, 1200 W Washington St.

Muncie

Second Harvest Food Bank tailgate food distribution (while supplies last), 10 a.m., Muncie Mall, 3401 N. Granville Ave.

