Alexandria
“Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone,” 7 p.m., The Alex Theatre.
Anderson
Kettle Top Karaoke Night, 9 p.m., Kettle Top Brewhouse, 1213 Meridian St.
Framing the Red, 8 p.m., The Flyover, 1808 Applewood Center Drive.
Tat Days 2020, 8:30 a.m., Tatting Corner, 4 East Main St.
Run the Mounds Preview Runs, 5:30 p.m., Mounds State Park
Indianapolis
ZooBoo, 2 p.m., Indianapolis Zoo, 1200 W Washington St.
Muncie
Second Harvest Food Bank tailgate food distribution (while supplies last), 10 a.m., Muncie Mall, 3401 N. Granville Ave.
