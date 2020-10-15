Anderson
Second Harvest Food Bank tailgate food distribution (while supplies last), 10 a.m., old Kmart parking lot, 2811 E. Nichol Ave.
Jeff Ash, 7:30 p.m., Oakley Brothers’ Distillery, 34 W. Eighth St.
Ciara Haskett, 7 p.m., Kettle Top Brewhouse, 1213 Meridian St.
Alexandria
Farmers & Artists Market, 3-7 p.m., Beulah Park. Last market of the season.
Muncie
Charleston Hot Air Balloon Festival & Polo Match, 4 p.m., The Cup, 1606 W. University Ave.
Pendleton
Alex Williams, 5 p.m., The Stable, 105 E State St.
Yorktown
$5 Fun Friday, 1 p.m., Westwind Farm and Fiber, 701 N. 725W.
