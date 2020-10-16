LOGO19 Go MAD.jpg

Events and activities scheduled for Saturday:

Anderson

Line Dancing, 7 p.m., Build Your Own Burrito, 1023 Meridian St.

DIY Series: Painting with Stephanie, 7 p.m., The Flyover, 1808 Applewood Center Drive.

Common Ground, 9:30 p.m., Blaze Brew Pub, 1920 E 53rd St.

Chesterfield

Jazzi’s Pumpkin Painting Party, 1 p.m, Jazzi’s Flower Center, 3969 E. County Road 67

Muncie

Indiana Exotic Pet Expo, 10 a.m., Delaware County Fairgrounds

