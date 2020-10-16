Go MAD
Events and activities scheduled for Saturday:
Anderson
Line Dancing, 7 p.m., Build Your Own Burrito, 1023 Meridian St.
DIY Series: Painting with Stephanie, 7 p.m., The Flyover, 1808 Applewood Center Drive.
Common Ground, 9:30 p.m., Blaze Brew Pub, 1920 E 53rd St.
Chesterfield
Jazzi’s Pumpkin Painting Party, 1 p.m, Jazzi’s Flower Center, 3969 E. County Road 67
Muncie
Indiana Exotic Pet Expo, 10 a.m., Delaware County Fairgrounds
