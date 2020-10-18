Events and activities planned for Monday:
Daleville
- Fall Fun on the Farm, 10 a.m., Landess Farm, 6000 W County Road 700 S.
Indianapolis
- October Owl Festival, 9 a.m., Eagle Creek Ornithology, 6515 Delong Road.
Cloudy with periods of rain. Low 43F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch..
Updated: October 18, 2020 @ 7:05 pm
