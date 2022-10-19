Anderson
Liberty Christian School pumpkin patch 4 to 6 p.m. at 2025 Hillcrest Drive.
Friends of The Christian Center Annual Banquet and Community Heroes Awards 6 p.m. at Madison Park Church, 6607 Providence Drive.
Shuffleboard tournament 6 p.m. at American Legion Post 127, 4118 Columbus Ave.
No Limit Texas Hold’em Tournament, buy-in 6:30 to 7 p.m. at American Legion Post 127, 4118 Columbus Ave.
The Project 8 p.m. at T.M. Norton’s Brewing Co., 3315 Cherry Road.
Chesterfield
Dance with Jerry Wilmot at 6 p.m. at Chesterfield American Legion Post 408, 5100 Mounds Road.
Middletown
Broasted chicken dinners 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. at American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St.