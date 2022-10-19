LOGO19 Go MAD.jpg

Anderson

Liberty Christian School pumpkin patch 4 to 6 p.m. at 2025 Hillcrest Drive.

Friends of The Christian Center Annual Banquet and Community Heroes Awards 6 p.m. at Madison Park Church, 6607 Providence Drive.

Shuffleboard tournament 6 p.m. at American Legion Post 127, 4118 Columbus Ave.

No Limit Texas Hold’em Tournament, buy-in 6:30 to 7 p.m. at American Legion Post 127, 4118 Columbus Ave.

The Project 8 p.m. at T.M. Norton’s Brewing Co., 3315 Cherry Road.

Chesterfield

Dance with Jerry Wilmot at 6 p.m. at Chesterfield American Legion Post 408, 5100 Mounds Road.

Middletown

Broasted chicken dinners 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. at American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St.

