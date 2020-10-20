Anderson
Comedy Hour with Dave Dugan, 8-10 p.m., Kettle Top Brewhouse, 1213 Meridian St.
Chesterfield
Shuffleboard tournament, 6 p.m., Chesterfield American Legion Post 408, 5100 Mounds Road.
Daleville
Fun at the Farm, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Landess Farms, 6000 W. 700S.
Frankton
Ham-and-bean dinner, 5:30 p.m. (until gone), Frankton American Legion.
Middletown
Sarah Grain & the Billions of Stars, 6-9 p.m., Belgian Horse Winery, 7200 W. 625N.
