Events and activities scheduled for Thursday:
Anderson
- Run/Walk the Mounds, 5:30-7:30 p.m., Mounds State Park, 4306 Mounds Road. Hosted by the Anderson Road Runners Club.
- Shuffleboard tournament, 6 p.m., American Legion Post 127, 4118 Columbus Ave.
- Live Trivia, 7:30-9:30 p.m., Creatures of Habit, 1031 Meridian St.
- Karaoke Night, 9 p.m., Kettle Top Brewhouse, 1213 Meridian St.
Middletown
- Broasted chicken dinners, 11 a.m.-8 p.m., American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.