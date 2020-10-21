LOGO19 Go MAD.jpg

Events and activities scheduled for Thursday:

Anderson

  • Run/Walk the Mounds, 5:30-7:30 p.m., Mounds State Park, 4306 Mounds Road. Hosted by the Anderson Road Runners Club. 
  • Shuffleboard tournament, 6 p.m., American Legion Post 127, 4118 Columbus Ave.
  • Live Trivia, 7:30-9:30 p.m., Creatures of Habit, 1031 Meridian St.
  • Karaoke Night, 9 p.m., Kettle Top Brewhouse, 1213 Meridian St.

Middletown

  • Broasted chicken dinners, 11 a.m.-8 p.m., American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St.

