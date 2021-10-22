SATURDAY
Anderson
Free annual clothing giveaway, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.; Columbus Avenue Church of Christ, 4620 Columbus Ave.
Community Health Fair, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.; Rangeline Community Center, 1405 N. Rangeline Road.
Historic Halloween Fest, 11 a.m.-4 p.m.; Mounds State Park, 4306 Mounds Road.
The Great Pumpkin Smash and Monster Mash, (trunk-or-treat, costume contest) Greater Light Church, 2-5 p.m.; 317 Marine Drive. Co-sponsored by Turn Away No Longer.
Timothy Scott, 7 p.m.; T.M. Norton’s Brewing Co., 3315 Cherry Road.
The Oak Ridge Boys in concert, 7:30 p.m.; Paramount Theatre, 1124 Meridian Plaza.
Saddle Up Line Dancing, 8 p.m.; The Flyover, 1808 Applewood Center Drive.
Katrelle, 8:30 p.m.; Kettle Top Brewhouse, 1213 Meridian St.
Alexandria
Haunted Corn Maze, 7-11 p.m.; Hodge Family Farms, 76 E. 1300N.
SUNDAY
Anderson
Madison County Biker Died Here ride, meet at Double T at noon; kickstands up, 1 p.m.; trunk or treat (costume contest, free hotdogs and drinks to first 1,000 kids; bicycle giveaway, 1-4 p.m.; Southdale Plaza, 815 W. 53rd St. Hosted by Madison County Biker Died Here.
