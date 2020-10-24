LOGO19 Go MAD.jpg

SATURDAY

Anderson

• Holiday Expo 2020, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., banquet room of The Edge, 519 Golf Club Road.

• Drive-in movie night featuring “Hocus Pocus,” 6:30-9:30 p.m., Ivy Tech Community College, 815 E. 60th St.

• Karaoke for a Cause, 8:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m., The Flyer, 1808 Applewood Center Drive. Money being raised for breast cancer awareness.

Alexandria

• Haunted Hayrides, 7-11 p.m., Hodge Family Farms, 76 E. 1300N.

Lapel

• Breakfast, 7:30-10:30 a.m. (family friendly), Lapel Eagles Aerie 4323, 110 E. Ninth St.

