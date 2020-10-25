SUNDAY
Alexandria
• Alexandria Community Band fall concert,4 p.m., Family Life Center, First Baptist Church. Masks must be worn. Folding chairs will be spaced apart, or bring your own.
Frankton
• Farmers Market, 2-5 p.m., Frankton Public Library.
