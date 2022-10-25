Anderson
• Liberty Christian School Pumpkin Patch 4 to 6 p.m. at 2025 Hillcrest Ave.
Frankton
• Salmon patty dinners, 5:30 p.m.; Bingo 6 to 8 p.m. at Frankton Mayberry American Legion Post 469, 116 N. Washington St.
Lapel
• Lapel Show Choir, High School Choir, and Middle School Show Choir fall concert “Dancing Through the Decades” 7 p.m .in the Lapel High School auditorium.
Middletown
• Sara & The South Bend Sound 6 to 9 p.m. at Belgian Horse Winery, 7200 W. 625N.
Pendleton
• Visiting the Beyond 6 to 8 p.m. at Pendleton Community Public Library, 595 E. Water St.
• Horror Film Trivia/Costume Contest, 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. at The Stable, 105 E. State St.