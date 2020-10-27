Anderson
Women’s League meeting, 10 a.m.-noon, Anderson Museum of Art, 32 W. 10th St.
Anderson Police Department’s city-sponsored Trunk-or-Treat (drive-thru only), 6-8 p.m., Athletic Park, Eighth Street.
Annual Fright Night, activities begin at 6 p.m., Hoosier Park Racing & Casino, 4500 Dan Patch Circle.
Chesterfield
Shuffleboard tournament, 6 p.m., Chesterfield American Legion Post 408, 5100 Mounds Road.
Frankton
Pulled pork dinner, 5:30 p.m. (until gone, cash only); bingo, 6-8 p.m., Frankton American Legion.
