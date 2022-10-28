SATURDAY
Anderson
Anderson Farmers Market 8 a.m. to noon, Collective Roots Local Market & Cafe, 1102 Central Ave.
Slime Time! 10 to 11 a.m. at Mounds State Park, 4306 Mounds Road.
Mystery of the Mounds noon to 1 p.m. at Mounds State Park, 4306 Mounds Road.
Anderson University School of Music, Theatre, and Dance present: Fall Into Dance 2:30 p.m. at Reardon Auditorium, 1105 E. Fifth St.
Fright Night at the Races (horse costume contest, trunk-or-treat, and more), 6:15 p.m. at Harrah’s Hoosier Park Racing and Casino, 4500 Dan Patch Circle.
Anderson Symphony Orchestra: Jonathan Snyder, oboe 7:30 p.m. at Paramount Theatre, 1124 Meridian St.
Elwood
The Duck Creek Players present “Murder on the Orient Express” 7 p.m. at Historic Elwood Opera House, 202 S. Anderson St.
Muncie
Glass Art Sale by the Ball State Glass Guild 9 a.m. to noon at Minnetrista, 1200 N. Minnetrista Parkway.