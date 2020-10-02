LOGO19 Go MAD.jpg

Events and activities scheduled for Saturday:

Anderson

  • City Market, 8 a.m.-noon, Park Place Community Center, 802 E. Fifth St.
  • Winding Creek Friends at Fall Food Music Fest, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Farm Society Restaurant,  619 Jackson St.
  • Emporium 1101 Classic Car, Truck and Bike Show 2020, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., 2100 S. Scatterfield Road.
  • Fall Festival at Mitzy’s Morsels, 11 a.m.-4:30 p.m., 3205 W. 25th St.
  • Francis’ Famous Pizza Night, 2-8 p.m., carry-out available, Knights of Columbus, Columbian Hall, 1225 Main St.
  • Kettle Top Oktobeerfest, 3 p.m., Kettle Top Brewhouse, 1213 Meridian St.
  • Flyover Feud, 8-10 p.m.; arrive by 7:30 p.m. to register, The Flyover, 1808 Applewood Center Drive.

Alexandria

  • “Toy Drive Trot,” 5K Glow in the Dark Walk, 7-9 p.m., Beulah Park.
  • "Hocus Pocus," 7:15 p.m., Alex Theatre, 407 N. Harrison St.

Pendleton

  • Farmers Market, 8 a.m.-noon, Falls Park.
  • Opening day, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Smith Family Farms Pumpkin Patch, 7055 W. 675S.

