SATURDAY
Anderson
Bird Walk, 9-11 a.m.; Mounds State Park, 4306 Mounds Road.
Andon’s Blessings No Violence event, 1-8:30 p.m.; Shadyside Memorial Park, 1112 Broadway St., near the playground equipment and pavilion.
Healing Power of Nature: Music for Relaxation, Comfort and Peace, 4:30 p.m.; Mounds State Park, 4306 Mounds Road.
Anderson Symphony Orchestra Family Halloween concert, 7:30 p.m., Paramount Theatre, 1124 Meridian Plaza.
SUNDAY
Anderson
Holiday Market Day, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.; October Fest Dinner, 2 to 5 p.m.; Rangeline Community Center, 1405 N. Rangeline Road.
Bobby Bowen family in concert, 6 p.m.; Church of God of Prophecy, 3029 Mounds Road.
Middletown
Mitch McVicker concert, 6 p.m.; Middletown Church of God, 1016 W. Mill St.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.