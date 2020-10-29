LOGO19 Go MAD.jpg

Anderson

Trunk-or-treat sponsored by All Jacked Up Jeep, 5-8 p.m., Mounds Mall. Hosted by MJ Hammer Bowers and Candace Day. Bring your Jeeps, candy, and kids. Dress up if you want.

Friday Night Dance, 8-11 p.m., (for all ages), Rangeline Community Center, 1405 N. Rangeline Road.

Chesterfield

New York Strip steak dinners, 5 p.m., Chesterfield American Legion Post 408, 5100 Mounds Road.

Frankton

Kids Halloween contest, 6-8 p.m., American Legion Post 469, 116 N. Washington Ave.

Middletown

Broasted fish dinners, 11 a.m.-p.m., Middletown American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St.

