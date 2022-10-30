LOGO19 Go MAD.jpg

Trick-or-treat hours for local communities are as follows:

Alexandria, 5 to 8 p.m.

Anderson, 5:30 to 8 p.m.

Daleville, 6 to 8 p.m.

Elwood, 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Yorktown, 6 to 8 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 31

Anderson

Trunk or Treat 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Moose Lodge 150, 225 E. Pine St.

Halloween Family Photo Booth #2 6 to 9 p.m. at 4902 E. Ind. 32.

Chesterfield

Trunk or Treat 6 to 8 p.m. at Miller’s Merry Manor, 524 Anderson Road.

Elwood

Trick or Treat and Costume Contest 9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Elwood Public Library, 1600 Main St.

Trunk or treat by Redemption Church of God, 6 p.m. at 614 N. Third St.

Frankton

Trunk-or-Treat 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Frankton Junior-Senior High School. Event by Anderson Sertoma Club.

Yorktown

Halloween at the Library 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Yorktown Public Library, 8920 W. Adaline St.

Tuesday, Nov. 1

Anderson

Walkers 8 a.m. to noon; country line dancing 3 p.m.; cardio-drumming, 5 p.m. at Rangeline Community Center, 1405 N. Rangeline Road.

Chesterfield

Euchre 3:30 p.m. and pizza specials, 5 to 8 p.m. at American Legion Post 408, 5100 Mounds Road.

