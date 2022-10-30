Trick-or-treat hours for local communities are as follows:
Alexandria, 5 to 8 p.m.
Anderson, 5:30 to 8 p.m.
Daleville, 6 to 8 p.m.
Elwood, 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.
Yorktown, 6 to 8 p.m.
Monday, Oct. 31
Anderson
Trunk or Treat 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Moose Lodge 150, 225 E. Pine St.
Halloween Family Photo Booth #2 6 to 9 p.m. at 4902 E. Ind. 32.
Chesterfield
Trunk or Treat 6 to 8 p.m. at Miller’s Merry Manor, 524 Anderson Road.
Elwood
Trick or Treat and Costume Contest 9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Elwood Public Library, 1600 Main St.
Trunk or treat by Redemption Church of God, 6 p.m. at 614 N. Third St.
Frankton
Trunk-or-Treat 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Frankton Junior-Senior High School. Event by Anderson Sertoma Club.
Yorktown
Halloween at the Library 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Yorktown Public Library, 8920 W. Adaline St.
Tuesday, Nov. 1
Anderson
Walkers 8 a.m. to noon; country line dancing 3 p.m.; cardio-drumming, 5 p.m. at Rangeline Community Center, 1405 N. Rangeline Road.
Chesterfield
Euchre 3:30 p.m. and pizza specials, 5 to 8 p.m. at American Legion Post 408, 5100 Mounds Road.