SATURDAY
Anderson
Fifth annual Halloween party, 6 p.m. to 2 a.m.; Pershing Drive, 9 p.m.-midnight, Kettle Top Brewhouse, 1213 Meridian St.
Harvest Party Drive-in Candy Land Movie Night, 7 p.m., Celebration Church at Arrow Heights, 1120 Arrow Ave.
Halloween party, 8 p.m. to midnight, SpLit Endz Band, Eagles Lodge 174, 1315 Meridian St.
Alexandria
Bull Dogs (Halloween party), 8-11 p.m., Eagles Lodge 1771, 217 E. Cleveland St. Admission, $10.
Frankton
Kids Halloween contest, 6 to 8 p.m.; adult Halloween contest with Money Pennie entertaining, 8 p.m.-midnight, American Legion Post 469, 116 N. Washington Ave.
Pendleton
It’s Just a Bunch of Hocus Pocus, noon-3 p.m., The Rusty Hinge Boutique, 114 W. State St.
