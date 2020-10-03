Events and activities planned for Sunday:
Anderson
- “Candy Run” Ride hosted by Madison County Biker Died Here, registration, 10:30 a.m.; kickstands up, Pat’s Hideaway, 2017 E. Eighth St. Ride ends at Meadowbrook Pizza, 5 W. 37th St. $10 per rider and a bag of candy.
- Pet nail trims by sit-stay-play In-home pet sitting & more, 1-2:30 p.m., Tractor Supply Co., 6818 S. Scatterfield Road.
- Community Cafe, 4:30-5 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 1215 Jackson St.
Alexandria
- "Hocus Pocus," 3:30 p.m., Alex Theatre, 407 N. Harrison St.
Frankton
- Farmers Market, 2-5 p.m., Frankton Public Library.
Yorktown
- Pumpkins, Crafts and Shake Ups, noon-4 p.m., Spangler Farms, 8081 W. 200S.
