Go MAD
Events and activities scheduled for Wednesday:
Anderson
• Yoga at the Park hosted by A Town Center, 5:30-6:30 p.m., Dickmann Town Centre, 12th and Meridian streets.
• Comedy Hour with Hannah Roeschlein, 8-10 p.m., Kettle Top Brewhouse, 1213 Meridian St.
Alexandria
• Beginner line dance lessons, 7-9 p.m., Eagles Lodge 1771, 217 N. Cleveland St.
Chesterfield
• Shuffleboard tournament, 6 p.m., American Legion Post 408, 5100 Mounds Road.
Frankton
• Swedish meat ball dinner, 5:30-8 p.m.; 6-8 p.m., bingo, Frankton American Legion Post 469, 116 N. Washington Ave. (Cash only for dinners).
Middletown
• The Sara Howe Trio, 6-9 p.m., Belgian Horse Winery, 7200 W. 625N.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.