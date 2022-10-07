SATURDAY
Anderson
Anderson Farmers Market 8 a.m. to noon, Collective Roots Local Market & Cafe, 1102 Central Ave.
Rummage/bake sale 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Elm Grove Christian Church, 2940 N. 300W.
Pioneer Day 10 a.m. at Mounds State Park, 4306 Mounds Road.
Fall Festival 1 to 5 p.m. at Liberty Grove Baptist Church, 935 S. 300E.
13th annual Fur Ball Peace, Love & Paws 5 p.m. at Anderson Country Club, 602 Northshore Blvd. Fundraiser for the Madison County Humane Society.
“Sing 2” (part of the Summer Movie Series) 7:30 p.m. at A Town Center, 1206 Meridian St.
Chesterfield
Arts & Crafts Showcase 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Jazzis, 3969 E. Ind. 67.
Fortville
Pennywise is coming to town 6 to 8 p.m. at Fortville “IT” House, 115 W. Staat St.
Frankton
Benefit ride and dinner for the family of Colton Levi Dean Shock; registration, 9 to 11:45 a.m.; chicken-and-noodle dinner, 4 p.m. at Frankton American Legion Post 469, 116 N. Washington St.
Greenfield
Riley Days Parade 10:30 a.m. Greenfield-Central High School, 810 N. Broadway St.
Middletown
Fall Festival, 1 to 8 p.m.; performances, GrooveSmash Trio, 2-4:30 p.m.; Pushing Daisy’s, 5 to 8 p.m.; Belgian Horse Winery, 7200 W. 625N.
Pendleton
Pendleton Fall Pop Up Market 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Madison County Lodge 44, 642 W. State St.
Pumpkin Patch and Fall Fest noon to 9 p.m. at Smith Family Farms Pumpkin Patch, 7137 W. 675S.
Double feature drive-in movie (Encanto and Grease), food trucks and trunk or treat before the movie, 6:15 p.m. at Pendleton Heights High School, 1 Arabian Drive. Sponsored by Outfitters. Tickets required.
SUNDAY
Anderson
Liberty Christian School Pumpkin Patch, 1 to 6 p.m. at the elementary at 2025 Hillcrest Drive.
Harvest Family Night 3 to 6 p.m. at Grace Baptist Church, 432 W. 300N.
Lapel
All-you-can-eat breakfast, 7:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the American Legion Post 212, 1600 Main St. Hosted by the American Legion Riders.
Pendleton
Pumpkin Patch and Fall Fest noon to 5 p.m. at Smith Family Farms Pumpkin Patch, 7137 W. 675S.