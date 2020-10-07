Events and activities scheduled for Thursday:
Alexandria
- "Hocus Pocus," 7:15 p.m., The Alex Theatre.
Daleville
- Fall Fun on the Farm, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Landess Farm, 6000 W County Road 700 S.
Indianapolis
- ZooBoo, 2 p.m., Indianapolis Zoo, 1200 W. Washington St.
Lapel
- Creative Night Out-Halloween Style, 7 p.m., Distressed by Design, 808 N. Main St. RSVP on Facebook page.
Noblesville
- Welcome to Fairyville 2020, 11 a.m., Nickel Plate Arts, 107 S. 8th St. Open through Oct. 10.
