Activities and events planned for Friday:
Anderson
- Senior euchre (50 and over), 11 a.m., every Friday, United Auto Workers Hall, 2840 Madison Ave.
- Neighborhood Block Party (Charles Street Branch), 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Madison County Federal Credit Union, 2309 Charles St., Suite B.
- Senior Bingo Bash, 2:30 p.m., Keystone Woods Assisted Living, 2335 N. Madison Ave.
- Open House hosted by PlainSong Music Services, 4-7 p.m., 1106 Meridian St.
- Senior euchre (60 and over), 5 p.m., every Friday, Geater Center, 1611 Chase St.
- Chicken dinner (and a pork chop), 5-7 p.m., Madison County Shrine Club, 2419 White St.
- First Friday, 5-8 p.m., A Town Center, Anderson Museum of Art, Union Building lobby and 15 other venues. Presented by the Anderson Art Alliance.
- The Madison County Humane Society's Fur Ball, 5-9 p.m., Anderson Country Club, 602 Northshore Blvd.
- Kids’ Night Out (for children 1-6 grades), 6-9 p.m., Wesley Free United Methodist Church, 3017 W. Eighth St. $5 and includes meal, open gym, movie room, face painting, crafts and more.
- "Tennessee Playboy," 7:30 p.m., Byrum Hall, Anderson University.
- "Mamma Mia!" 7:30 p.m., Mainstage Theatre, 124 W. Ninth St.
Frankton
- Blood drive in memory of “The Three Precious Angels,” 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m., auxiliary gymnasium, Frankton Jr.-Sr. High School.
Middletown
- Frog legs dinner, 11 a.m.-8 p.m., American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.