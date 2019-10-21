LOGO19 Go MAD.jpg

Activities and events scheduled for Tuesday:

Anderson

Read Me a Story (babies, toddlers, and preschoolers), noon, Anderson Public Library, 111 E. 12th St.

Senior euchre (60 and over) every Tuesday, 5 p.m., Geater Center, 1611 Chase St.

Tuesday Night Cruise-In, 5-8 p.m., 1135 Meridian St.

Yoga, 5:30-6:30 p.m., A Town Center, 1206 Meridian St.

Toastmasters Club-Chief Anderson Toastmasters, 6:30-7:45 p.m., Carnegie Room, Anderson Public Library, 111 E. 12th St.

Lapel

Art Adventures at Lapel, grades K-6, 4-4:45 p.m., Lapel Public Library.

