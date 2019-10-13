LOGO19 Go MAD.jpg

Activities and events scheduled for Monday:

Anderson

  • Free Health Fair, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Rangeline Community Center, 1405 N. Rangeline Road.
  • Anderson Korean War veterans meeting, 12:30 p.m., 40 & 8 Lodge, 1600 Rangeline Road.
  • Public Speaking 101, free class sponsored by City Church and hosted by Jay T. Harvey, 6:30-8:30 p.m., 538 E. 31st St.
  • Socrates Cafe, 7-9 p.m., Madison County Historical Society, 15 W. 11th St.

Alexandria

641.5 Cookbook Club – Jams and Jellies, 5:30-6:30 p.m., Alexandria-Monroe Library, 117 E. Church St.

