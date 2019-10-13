Go MAD
Activities and events scheduled for Monday:
Anderson
- Free Health Fair, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Rangeline Community Center, 1405 N. Rangeline Road.
- Anderson Korean War veterans meeting, 12:30 p.m., 40 & 8 Lodge, 1600 Rangeline Road.
- Public Speaking 101, free class sponsored by City Church and hosted by Jay T. Harvey, 6:30-8:30 p.m., 538 E. 31st St.
- Socrates Cafe, 7-9 p.m., Madison County Historical Society, 15 W. 11th St.
Alexandria
641.5 Cookbook Club – Jams and Jellies, 5:30-6:30 p.m., Alexandria-Monroe Library, 117 E. Church St.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.