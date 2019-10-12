LOGO19 Go MAD.jpg

Go MAD

Activities and events scheduled for Sunday:

Anderson

Associate Concertmaster and Principal Bass Auditions hosted by the Anderson Symphony Orchestra, 2-5 p.m., 1124 Meridian Plaza.

Open auditions for 2019-2020 season of plays, 2-5 p.m., Alley Theatre, Central Christian Church, 10th and Jackson streets. Enter by the alley door off Jackson Street.

Fishers

Headless Horseman, 6 p.m., Conner Prairie, 13400 N. Allisonville Road.

Fortville

Civil War Reenactment, noon-4 p.m.; battles, noon and 2 p.m.; Piney Acres ScreamFarm, 1115 E. 1000N.

Lapel

All-you-can-eat-breakfast, 7:30-10:30 a.m., Lapel American Legion, 1600 N. Main St.

Tags

Recommended for you