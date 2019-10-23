GO MAD
Activities and events scheduled for Thursday:
Anderson
Anderson Symphony Orchestra’s Symphony for Kids (for fifth graders), 10 a.m. Paramount Theatre, 1124 Meridian Plaza.
St. Vincent Victoria Guild’s grand opening of Victoria’a Resale Place, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., 1916 Jackson St.
Master dancers from Indianapolis, 7:30 p.m., York Performance Hall, Anderson University.
Anderson/Madison County Purdue Club fall dinner meeting, 6-8 p.m., Purdue Polytechnic, 1920 Purdue Parkway.
Alexandria
Madison County Extension Homemakers’ annual Craft Expo, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Madison County Farm Bureau 4-H Building, Beulah Park.
